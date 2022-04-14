Donna Marie Kooi
July 21, 1947 - April 6, 2022
Donna Marie Kooi joined her best friend Jesus in heaven on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the age of 74. She was born on July 21, 1947, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Vernon and Mattie (Spangler) Chance.
On June 15, 1968, she married the love of her life, Timothy (rim), and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last June. Donna is survived by her husband Tim, daughter Amy (Jeremy) Burns and their children Anna, Yeabsira, Grant, and Kidus, daughter Anne (Kelvin) Tohme and their children Landon and Lauryn, and son Steven (Kimberly) Kooi and their children Emma and Joseph. She is further survived by her mother Mattie Chance, age 96, brothers Ronald (Ruth) Chance, Steven (Vicki) Chance, and Michael (Bobbi) Chance, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her father Vernon.
A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Elmbrook Church, 777 Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045, with Pastor Tom Tunnicliff officiating. Visitation with her husband Tim will be from 1-3 p.m.
with the Celebration of Life service to follow at 3 p.m. Contributions in Donna's name and memory can be made to Spring Hill Camps, P.O. Box 152055, Grand Rapids, MI 49515. All contributions will be very much appreciated.
Arrangements were made by Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.
Memories of Donna can be shared with the family online at krausefuneralhome.com.
The Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/ 273182/62e70e9521.
Since becoming ill, Donna spent 76 days in the hospital at the Froedert Medical Center. A very special thanks goes to the doctors, physician assistants, nurses, nursing assistants, and all other care givers who lovingly cared for her. She made friends with so many of them. She frequently commented to anyone who came into her room that if she died today, she would be having a party with Jesus in heaven.
Donna was a gentle person who loved children. She taught second and third grade for 24 years. She was loved and respected by her students, parents and colleagues. Donna really enjoyed traveling with her husband Tim and was able to visit Canada, Mexico, and 48 of 50 states with him including Hawaii and Alaska. Her trip to London and Paris with Tim and her daughter Anne and her family was definitely a special time for her.
In addition, Donna taught Sunday school and served on the Welcome Team at her church for many years. Being with her three children was always delightful for her. However, the highlight of her life was the time she spent with her eight grandchildren. She loved to play games, do crafts, play baseball, and go swimming with them. She was the ultimate Grandma/Nana.
Most important in her life, however, was her love for Jesus. He was her savior, guide, friend, and confidant her entire life. While she will be missed by Tim, her family, and friends, she is at peace with Jesus.