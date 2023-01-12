Doralea Mutter
May 31, 1952 - Jan. 4, 2023
Doralea Mutter passed away January 4, 2023, at the age of 70.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger.
Cherished sister to Karen (Brian) Wormsbacher and Allen Gaetke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Doralea enjoyed crafts, embroidery, sewing and especially her Wednesday knitting group where they made hats, scarves and baby blankets for the local hospitals. She was a nurse for 45 years at Shorehaven Senior Living in Oconomowoc.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 23, in the chapel at Glenview Memorial Gardens W1219 Glenview Ave. in Ixonia from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.