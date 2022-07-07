OCONOMOWOC
Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner)
August, 16, 1929 - July 2, 2022
Doris Adela Ruth Rupnow (Wegner), age 92, of Oconomowoc, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Shorehaven Health Center.
She was the beloved wife of Harvey A. Rupnow, who preceded her in death in 2013. She was the loving mother of Lu Ann Rupnow, Randy Rupnow and Melody (Tom) Augustin. Dear grandmother of Rachel, Sierra and Zachary Rupnow. Also survived by other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by a daughter.
Doris was born August, 16, 1929, in Ixonia, to Walter and Irma (Christian) Wegner. Doris was baptized, confirmed, and attended Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia where she married Harvey Rupnow on June 20,1954. She then became a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Doris was a member of the Ladies’ Aid, and also sang in the church choir for over 20 years. Harvey and Doris faithfully worked on the Counting Team after services for many years.
Doris was an outstanding administrative assistant and bookkeeper. She started her career after high school as an office worker at Carnation Company. She also worked at La Belle Industries, Dan Taylor Income Tax Service, and Hartman Oil Company.
Doris enjoyed playing sheepshead and listening and dancing to polka music. She was an avid Braves, Brewers and Packers fan. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Harvey and Doris enjoyed many travel adventures together after his retirement.
Friends and family may visit Sunday, July 10, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at Shorehaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Final rest La Belle Cemetery. Memorials to the Oconomowoc Arts Center or Shorehaven Health Center appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.