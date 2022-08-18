Dorothy J. Diderrich
Dorothy J. Diderrich was born to eternal life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the age of 70. She is survived by her brothers Edward (Darla) Diderrich and Robert (Linda) Diderrich; her nieces and nephews Steve, Kevin, Wendy, Jim, Alisha, Derek, Debbie, Rick, Randy, Renae, Robyn, Rachel, Amy, Brent, Casey, Jennifer, Rob, and Paul, and their families, and her sister-in-law Kathy Diderrich. She is further survived by great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bernice, and her brothers Peter, Rich (Nancy), and Jim.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12 p.m. noon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice are appreciated.
