OCONOMOWOC
Douglas E. Vogt
Douglas Edward Vogt of Oconomowoc met his Lord and Savior on March 11, 2023, after a full life of 92 years.
He was the loving father of Linda (Dennis) Callanan, Barbara (Donald) Nodtvedt, Kathleen (William) Pevan and Steven Vogt, and the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Further survived by a brother Jack (Helen) and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his precious wife of over 60 years, Joyce; his parents, Arthur and Gladys Vogt; sister Delores Nelson; and infant brother.
Doug proudly served in the Marines from 1948-1952 and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. He began his career at Vogt Inc. and later became an owner and vice president of the company. He was a life-long member of Dr. Martin Lutheran Church, where he served in various positions. Doug loved hunting, fishing and especially dogs. In the last years at his house, you could usually find him sitting with his dog Ebony in his arms.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 on March 25, at Schmidt & Bartelt, 121 S. Cross St. in Oconomowoc. Burial following at LaBelle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
