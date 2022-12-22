OCONOMOWOC
Dree Ann M. Roxbury
Oct. 10, 1938 - Dec. 20, 2022
Dree Ann Marie Roxbury, 84, passed away December 20, 2022 at Clearview Memory Care in Juneau after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Dree Ann was born on October 10, 1938, to Harold and Regina (Gavinski) Scherbert in Baraboo. She grew up in Wisconsin Dells and worked in the hospitality/restaurant business with her grandparents and mother after graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1958.
In 1973, Dree Ann and her husband, Bob, along with their three children, Shelly, Patty, and Michael, moved to Oconomowoc. There she worked for local business couple Don and Vera Ortmann of No Place Restaurant. Dree Ann and her husband, Bob, soon became close friends with the Ortmanns.
Dree Ann was very creative. She loved crafts and sewing. Halloween was always a big event. Each year Dree Ann would create and sew costumes for her children. This later became a tradition as she continued to sew Halloween costumes for her grandchildren.
Dree Ann also had an extraordinary talent for cooking and baking which rivaled most chefs to be sure.
One could always see Dree Ann with a book in her hand, especially outside on the porch during a hot, sunny day. She loved to read romance and horror novels. Steven King was one of her favorite authors.
Dree Ann also loved scary horror movies. She would often stay up late to watch them on TV or load her children and their friends into the car to go the local outdoor theater.
When it came to gardening, Dree Ann had a green thumb and enjoyed spending her days during the summer fine-tuning the yard and flower beds with military precision. She often received the Garden of the Month award from the local garden club.
During her retirement years, Dree Ann enjoyed spending time with her friend Vera Ortmann shopping, coffee clutching, and exchanging shopping bags of books they each had read. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed baby sitting and visiting their grandchildren, too.
Dree Ann was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were everything to her.
Dree Ann was preceded in death by her grandparents Martin (Marie) Gavinski; her mother, Mrs. Regina Scherbert; her father, Harold (Eunice) Scherbert; her stepdaughters, Candy Roxbury, Cheryl Arnold; and her granddaughter Erin Lee Loppnow.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Roxbury; children, Shelly (Kieth) Loppnow, Michael Williams (Kelly Vandam), Patty (Jerry) Lovas; grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Faulks, Amy (Adam) Drewa, Ashley Loppnow, Melissa Williams, Michelle Williams, Maggie Lovas (Brandon Liebhauser), Jerhod Lovas, Tricia (Chad) Gettleman, Jim Purvis; great-grandchildren, Grace, Brayden, and Evelynn Drewa, Mckynlee Faulks, Chase and Charollette Gettleman, Adrianna, Exoreal, and Ava Purvis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dree Ann and her cousin Marysal (Gatling) Pohl were the two oldest grandchildren in their family and had a very close relationship. The matriarch torch has been passed.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. The following day, Dree Ann will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.