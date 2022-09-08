DOUSMAN
Dustin Christopher Brux
July 18, 1994 - Aug. 31, 2022
Dustin Christopher Brux, 28, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022, with his family by his side. Born on July 18, 1994, in Greenville, S.C. Dustin attended the Meyer Center for Special Children until his family moved to the Dousman, Wisconsin, area in 1999. Dustin was a proud KM student, and after his graduation from KM, he attended St. Coletta, located in Jefferson until 2020.
In his younger years, Dustin enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, dirt biking, go-karting, swimming and playing in the sprinkler for hours on end. Dustin loved his music, CDs and Nintendo 64. Additionally, he found joy in going for walks downtown to get ice cream during the summer. He adored his family, friends and pets. Anyone who knew Dustin would tell you that both his smile and laugh were contagious.
Dustin is survived by his loving mother, Dawn Brux; his brother, Matthew Brux; his sister, Mandy Zawerschnik Brux (Nate Zawerschnik); his niece, Autumn Zawerschnik; special friends, Jeff Korb and Mackenzie Stolzman; in addition to several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dog, Angel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Brux; grandparents, Steve and Sil Stephenson, Klaus and Irmgard Brux; and aunt, Linda Winters.
On behalf of the entire Brux family, we would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and anyone who may have assisted in Dustin's care at Aurora Summit. Your constant efforts and compassion towards our beloved Dustin were greatly appreciated.
A celebration of life will take place on October 1, 2022.