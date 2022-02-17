Edward C. Ott Jr.
April 24, 1946 - Feb. 9, 2022
Edward C. Ott Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, at Aurora Summit Hospital. Edward was born on April 24, 1946, in Milwaukee, to Edward and Mildred (nee Ogrezovich).
Ed is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Mark) Ott-Wershay.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents.
Ed grew up in West Milwaukee and settled in Oconomowoc, where he spent most of his adult life. He studied at both UWM and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received his master’s degree in pharmacology. Some will remember Ed from his days at Snyder’s Drug Store in Delafield, which he owned and operated for many years, K-Mart Pharmacy in Oconomowoc and the Aurora Pharmacy in Wales.
Ed was a huge Wisconsin Badgers fan and attended the 1994 Rose Bowl victory with his daughter. He loved to travel, especially yearly trips to Las Vegas. He enjoyed playing the slot machines and video poker, walking the strip and attending shows.
Ed was a giving man. In addition to keeping the lights on in Las Vegas, every Thanksgiving he would donate multiple full meals to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry. He also donated to the humane society, where he adopted a number of pets over the years.
When he wasn’t watching his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, you could find Ed in his yard, planting trees, shrubs and flowers. He had two green thumbs.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Aurora Summit for the care they gave Ed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County in Ed’s name are appreciated.
Per Ed’s wishes, he will be laid to rest this Spring at Highland Memorial Park next to his parents.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.