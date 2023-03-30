Eileen M. Emrath
With deep sorrow, we announce that on March 21, 2023, Eileen Marie Emrath, 86, joined her husband Lee of 70 years in heaven. True to herself, she held on until she could say goodbye to as many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as possible, before deciding it was about time to pester her husband again. To write about Eileen's life in such a limited format is challenging, as hers was a life lived greatly.
From raising racoons (six children aside) and sewing beautiful clothes and blankets, to performing as a soloist and serving as choir director at Dr. Martin Luther Church before joining United Methodist, where she loved playing the hand bells, Eileen took advantage of every opportunity to learn and be creative, and enthusiastically passed that along to her family. Most everyone who knew Eileen can attest: her big, loud family was the pillar of her life. She never missed a “happy birthday!,” recital, art show, or game if she could help it. We remember fondly her poorly timed celebratory phone calls, love of bird watching especially chickadees, and her infinite pursuit of knowledge. An avid reader, she was constantly pursuing books about her family and friends’ interests, and eagerly shared everything she discovered. Eileen could talk at great length about a subject she was presently studying, and we are certain she will still have a lot to say when next we meet.
She leaves behind her children, Chris Lovell (Jim) of Fontana, Frank Emrath (Cristie) of Hartland, Kim Martin of Bristol, Rhode Island, Kari Emrath of New Port Richey, Fla., Chad Emrath (Meg) of Oconomowoc, and Kyia Emrath of Stevens Point. She is also survived, remembered and loved by 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.