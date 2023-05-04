Elaine E. Jaeger
Elaine E. Jaeger, age 98, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was a longtime elementary teacher in the Libertyville, Illinois, and Stone Bank and Hartland, Wisconsin, school districts. She taught for over 40 years.
Born in Wales, Wisconsin, to Lester and Olive Williams, Elaine graduated in 1946 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A member of Alpha Sigma sorority, she was one of their oldest living members at the time of her death.
Her favorite interests included gardening, bird watching and socializing with family and friends.
Survivors include daughters Jane Jaeger Perry of Oconomowoc, Julie Jaeger Goldberg and husband Sam of La Jolla, Calif., and grandchildren Aaron Goldberg of Chicago, Ill., and Emily Goldberg of La Jolla, Calif.
Her husband, William “Bill” Jaeger, preceded her in death in 1994. Bill and Elaine lived on the family farm on Pennsylvania Street since 1953. They were longtime members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, and Cross Lutheran Church, Ixonia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 23, at Cross Lutheran Church, W710 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. A luncheon and memory sharing will follow in the church hall.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Gatto and Aurora Hospice Services for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church or Aurora Hospice Services.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.