Elaine L. Koch
May 25, 1937 - July 9, 2023
Elaine Koch, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Arnie; cherished mother of Diane (the late Rick) Luty, Joanne (George) Davies, Dennis (Denise), Andy (former spouse Sandy) and Mark (Bridget); beloved grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eleanor Saltzmann; brothers Donald and Clifford; and sister Jean.
Elaine loved casinos and going to the horse races with her longtime friend Geri. She was a former member of the Oconomowoc Woman’s Club and the Red Hat Club. Elaine and Arnie loved living in their home in Sarasota, Florida, for 23 years and looked forward to having all the family visit every year. She was also an avid card and Mah Jongg player. Elaine often talked about the great times she had living with Aunt Shirley before they both got married, and no doubt they are up in heaven right now laughing and having a good time together.
The family would like to thank Shorehaven for their kindness and compassionate care of Elaine. Donations to Shorehaven in Elaine’s name are appreciated.
Private services were held. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.