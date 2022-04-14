LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZ.
Elizabeth F. Schopen
Oct. 31, 1923 - April 7, 2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Florence (Hernday) Schopen, age 98, died on April 7, 2022, at home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones. She was always surrounded by loved ones because to know her was to love her and want her company - and her cookies.
Betty was born October 31, 1923, to Emma (Kitzman) and Charles Hernday in Jefferson. A graduate of Jefferson High School, class of 1941, Betty did secretarial work in an abstract office until she married Jerome “Jerry” Schopen on May 31, 1948. They moved to Oconomowoc, where they resided for 35 years and raised their seven children. When that messy task was done, Betty worked at the Carnation Company machine shop office for ten years. Upon retirement the couple moved back to their hometown of Jefferson and began snow birding to Lake Havasu City as most of their kids had settled in the Southwest. In 1995 Lake Havasu became their permanent home.
Even with a mischievous brood to watch over, Betty and Jerry managed to have a lot of fun. They were great socializers, avid square dancers and card players. Devout lifelong Catholics, they quietly did good works, such as hosting refugees after the Vietnam War and volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul. Betty was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Oremus Rosary Makers.
Once labeled “a giddy girl” by a grade school nun, Betty’s cheery disposition carried her through the Great Depression during childhood, WWII in early adulthood, and the losses of a baby, her husband of 64 years, and an adult son. She kept whistling, laughing, baking, and adapting to the challenges presented by an ever-changing world for nearly a century.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; four siblings; spouse, Jerome; baby Christine and son Dennis. Six children survive her: Mary Grunewald (Les Wegner), Pewaukee, Judith Schopen (Jeff Coleman), Flagstaff, AZ, James Schopen, Chino Valley, AZ, Jane Schopen (Douglas Bonamici), Lake Havasu City, AZ, Paul Schopen (Carol Curtis), Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Ned Schopen (Sarah Benton), Flagstaff, AZ. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Betty “power prayed” saying her beloved Rosary to the end. She truly lived her Christian values, always saw the good in others, and then, she fed them. Although Betty enjoyed flowers, she would prefer donations to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or to Beacon of Hope Hospice for their wonderful care.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1975 Daytona Ave., Lake Havasu City, on Saturday April 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Holy Rosary at 10:30, followed by Mass). After the service a celebration of Betty’s life will take place at 210 Aspen Drive, Lake Havasu City. There will be a second funeral service and interment in Jefferson at a future time.