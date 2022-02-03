OCONOMOWOC
Elizabeth Korponai
March 24, 1925 - Jan. 27, 2022
Elizabeth Korponai, age 96, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. She was born on March 24, 1925, in Hungary.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Sandor (Mary Ann) Korponai; daughter-in-law, Sharon Korponai; grandchildren, Rachel (Spencer) Sheppard, Danyelle (George) O’Driscoll, Sandor Korponai and Michele (Eric) Korponai-Hale; great-grandchildren, August Gelting, Payton O’Driscoll, Reese O’Driscoll, Ava Sheppard, Lucy Sheppard, Garrett Beck and Marshall Beck; and her brother, Otto (Katalin) Kovacs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferenc Korponai; and sons, Guy and Ferenc Korponai.
Elizabeth was proud of her heritage and her great-grandchildren.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.