MILWAUKEE
Elizabeth Mae Bruss (nee Janssen)
April 10, 1928 - Sept. 10, 2022
Elizabeth Mae Bruss (nee Janssen), age 94, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, at the Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She will be reunited with her beloved husband Vernon, who preceded her in death in 2019 after 70 years of marriage.
Betty leaves behind four children, Sandy (Mark) Michalak, Steve (Cathy) Bruss, Scott (the late Jane) Bruss and Sue (Sherri Pontes) Bruss, who lovingly cared for her during her final months and were at her side during her final days. Betty cherished her grandchildren Dan Krause, Stacy (Kent) Boyce, Chris (Natalie) Bruss, Annie (Jonny) Goodman, Andy (Liz) Bruss and David Bruss. She had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren Kayla, Emma, Jack, Frankie, Gideon, Charlie and Theo, along with her great-great granddaughter Elodie Ñ all of whom brought her so much joy. She also leaves behind dear family friends Carol, Aren and Cassie. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Betty’s other caregivers, Rick Krause, the team at Aurora at Home Hospice, and the neighbors and private home health aides who provided companionship and care.
Betty had a wonderful life, she would be the first to say so. Born in 1928, she grew up on a farm in Wisconsin, raised by her aunt and uncle. In 1948, after a short courtship, Betty and Vern married and began a life adventure that took them from Green Bay to Milwaukee to Oconomowoc to Santa Rosa to Tucson, with many stops in between in their RV. They eventually moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to family. Betty was a lifelong learner, earning an associate degree in early childhood education at Alverno College later in life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and unconditional love for family, and always stayed calm in the face of difficulty. Betty was practical, straightforward, and stressed the importance of voting. She was also a talented stained glass artist who generously shared her creations with her family.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at Church and Chapel, 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, WI, on Monday, October 24, 2starting at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11:30 a.m., followed by a light lunch and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the WI Ovarian Cancer Alliance (https://www.wisconsinovariancancer.org).