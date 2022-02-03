OCONOMOWOC
Ellen R. Johnson
March 28, 1940 - Jan. 31, 2022
Ellen R. Johnson, age 81, went home to the Lord on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Evin of Oconomowoc. She was born on March 28, 1940, in Round Lake, Minn., to Gilbert and Alice (Stryker) Berg.
Ellen is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Johnson; her children, Jill (John) Van Susteren and Kristi Johnson; her grandchildren, Julia, Lucas and Katie; her sisters, Miriam Devery and Margaret Schroeder; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Karen and Marilyn.
Ellen and Bill celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 30. Ellen was the most kind and loving person known by her family and friends. Ellen was an elementary school teacher, and also worked for American Family Insurance in marketing. She enjoyed helping her church in many facets, including the choir. Most of all, Ellen enjoyed being a grandmother, who never said no.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc. A visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. at church on Thursday.
Memorials may be made in Ellen's name to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.