Elvira ‘Vi’ Propp
Elvira “Vi” (or “Tootie,” as some knew her) Propp was a heck of a gal — a “bright, sharp, feisty woman,” who was “strong and loved fiercely” and had the “best, sweet smile.”
While working at the Carnation Company, her co-worker (and future sister-in-law) suggested that she meet her brother, Stanley, who was back home from the Army, where he was stationed in Germany. (Didn’t hurt either that they were both real lookers, like Bogart and Bacall.) After a first date to the Ice Escapades, the two became an item, got engaged on New Year’s Eve 1953 (what a way to “ring” it in!), and married in 1954.
There was hardly a moment she left to run errands without donning an appropriate hat. She would say that dad “loved to see her put together with thought and care,” not fancy, but looking “smart.” She sure had the collection of accessories to prove it! Right up until the day she left this earth, she still had her fingernails painted a beautiful bright pink that accidentally matched her bedsheets.
Vi took great pride in the home she and Stan built (quite literally, as he built all of their homes with his own two hands). Nothing was more important to her than making a good life for her husband and children. She took pride in maintaining a clean and tidy home, as well as frequently tending to her garden. Idle hands were clearly not a part of her vocabulary, because, “in her spare time” she loved to take on the challenge of new knitting and sewing patterns.
Those who knew Vi well would describe her as “frugal but never left wanting.” Living through the recovery period of the Great Depression will do that to a person. She was a phenomenal cook with an uncanny sense of what a recipe needed — adjustments that lived in her mind, not written down. Vi was also a whiz around a baked good. Her classics included butterscotch cashew bars, Kranzkuchen, rhubarb torte and bars, and apple pie (Stan’s favorite).
Sitting around the dining room table in Oconomowoc was a favorite pastime of everyone in the family— sometimes eating (or nursing a cup of reheated coffee), sometimes clipping coupons, mostly just shooting the breeze. Ever the hostess, Vi always made sure that everyone knew she had chips, pretzels, and cookies in the cupboard — oh, and sodas out in the fridge in the garage. No one would ever want for anything under her roof if she could help it.
Fiercely independent and a big fan of her own company, only Vi’s chosen friends and family truly got to see her spunk and zest for fun, catch her quick tongue and fast jokes. She loved nothing more than having family over for a day of barbecuing, horseshoes and a brandy slush if the mood struck. She was unselfish and quietly religious. Her simple pleasures included cheering loudly for her “boys,” the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks, and reading the occasional romance novel.
Steve fondly remembers “her and grandpa sitting in their chairs” and how much she loved that chair even after Stan had passed. In that very chair was where she sat when she met Addie, Steve’s firstborn child, for the first time. He recalls how she sat with Addie on her lap, both hands underneath her, just staring at Addie with such an intent look of joy and focus. Simply being around her greatgrandchildren and their infectious energy always brought Vi such happiness.
This strong, independent lady always “rowed her own canoe” — unless it meant riding shotgun with Shelley to go get chicken tenders and custard from Culver’s and take a drive around Green Bay together. Shelley loves how Vi embraced this adventure to “the frozen tundra” for her last four years of life and the joy of sharing a backyard. The two enjoyed talking about the turkey, deer, and birds that meandered through the woods between their homes.
With all the mention of food, it should come as no surprise that many of Jackie’s (or “little coot’s”) memories of her “old coot” revolve around time spent around a kitchen, grill or table — and are why she loves to bake so much. Even more memorable than the food, however, were the conversations and laughs shared, particularly when all three generations (i.e., Vi, Jore and Jackie) were in the same room, cackling up a storm like witches over a cauldron.
Elvira is lovingly survived by her children, Scott (Beth) Propp and Jorelyn (William) Dreyer (nee Propp); grandchildren Steve (Steph), Shelley (A.J.), Jacqueline and Christopher; and great-grandchildren Adeline, Wesley, Lucia, Jayson, Connor, Emma and Levi.
The family sends their most sincere gratitude to all of the staff at Brookview Meadows Assisted Living (Green Bay) and Unity Hospice (DePere) for taking such excellent care of their beloved mother/grandmother/great-grandmother in her final days. They also want to recognize family members, Beth and A.J., for their medical backgrounds and the additional tender care they were able to provide for Vi.
In lieu of donations, you can best honor Elvira through acts of kindness. Help leave the world a better place than how you found it — just like she did.
