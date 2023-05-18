Emil A. Ewald
August 19, 1927 - Jan. 10, 2023
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Emil A. Ewald passed to eternal life peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida. Emil was born August 19, 1927, in Milwaukee to his parents, Emil and Emma Ewald. Emil was preceded in death by his brother Lester (Florence) Ewald and sister Evelyn (Walter) Risch.
After Emil graduated from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve in World War 2. Upon his return home, Emil began his automotive career as a mechanics helper at a local car dealership. Over the next several years he learned the many facets of running other departments and before long became manager of the dealership. With a strong track record of customer service and proven results, Emil had the opportunity to go on his own, and in 1964 he opened North Avenue Plymouth as the dealer. In 1966, Emil moved his dealership to Highway 100 in Wauwatosa and opened Emil Ewald’s Mayfair Chrysler Plymouth. This was the beginning of what is today the Ewald Automotive Group.
The work ethic and passion to be in business as an automobile dealer was a part of who Emil was. He was a visionary, a builder, a communicator, a collaborator, and a leader. In 1998 he was named Time magazine’s Automobile Dealer of the Year for Wisconsin. Emil lived by the golden rule which was to treat people the way he would like to be treated. These core beliefs are reflective in the Ewald Automotive Group today.
Emil was active in the Masonic fraternity, and through the years he received many of the highest honors conferred including the 33rd degree of Scottish Rite Masonry. He was also a life member of the American Legion and believed strongly in giving back to numerous veterans causes. Emil’s faith served as his moral compass and was the cornerstone of his philanthropic endeavors and in large part is what led him to form the Emil Ewald Family Foundation. Over the years, Emil and Barbara became affiliated with International Cooperating Ministries that led them to contribute to building 95 churches in over 20 countries around the world. They also contributed to many local projects including the Strike FC soccer park, Lake Country Lutheran High School Sports Pavilion, and the Oconomowoc War Memorial, just to name a few.
Emil’s vision, work ethic, and passion for people to succeed motivated him throughout his life and into his family. One of Emil’s lifelong quotes was, “The difference between good and great is a little extra effort.” In 2017, Emil wrote his autobiography, “90 Years of Making Dreams Come True.” In his book he shared many personal stories and life lessons growing up in Milwaukee, raising a family, building a business, and creating his legacy. In his personal time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, using his wood chipper up north, history, traveling, and golf.
Emil is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of 47 years; his sons Craig (Jan), Brian (Betty), Dan (Patti), and Tom; daughters Rebecca Sprague and Roberta Schaefer; grandchildren Eric (Rebecca), Jay (Carrie), Kevin, Brett (Jenna), Cortney (Kevin) Ihde, Kristine (Eric) Groot, Carolyn, Lauren, Madeline, Mason, Ryan (Vicki) Haslbeck, Matthew Schaefer, and Damian (Sarah) Wendorf, along with 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life Friday, May 26, at Thirst Christian Church (1260 Brown St., Oconomowoc). Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Please make memorials to Thirst Christian Church in honor of Emil’s legacy.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.