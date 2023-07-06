Emily S. Schroeder
Emily S. Schroeder passed away June 29, 2023, at the age of 92.
Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Allen Schroeder. Loving mother of Gail (Rick) Oehlke, Dan (Barb) and Phil (Sue). Special grandmother of Andy (Erin), Allen, Samantha (Tyler), Christine, Corey, Mackenzie and the late Brittany; great-grandmother of Nolan, Carlene and Bowen. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private services will be held.
If desired, memorials in Emily's name can be sent to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight of Wisconsin, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.