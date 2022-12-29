PALMYRA
Eric Matthew Schroeder
April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022
Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022.
He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
He was preceded in death by fiancé Kate Stetter, mother of Weston and Tucker; Eric’s father, Raymond Schroeder; grandparents Ruth and Raymond Schroeder and grandmother Shirley Bloor.
Eric was born in Fond du Lac on April 4, 1985. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 2003. Eric was a longtime employee of Target Distribution Center. Eric enjoyed working on his cars, fishing and spending time outdoors. He resided in Palmyra.
Celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m., January 6, 2023, at Cornerstone Pub, 24 S. Main St., Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, proceeds to a trust for Eric’s children.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.