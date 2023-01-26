ANTHEM, ARIZONA
Eric Thorsen
Feb. 9, 1971 - Jan. 20, 2023
Eric Charles Thorsen, age 51, son of Charles and Margaret Thorsen, was born on February 9, 1971, in Oconomowoc, and spent his childhood there, graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1989. Eric married Jen Hansen on June 9, 2000, and they had two children - Ella and Jack - who were raised in Oconomowoc until he and his family moved to Anthem, Arizona, in 2014. Eric was taken from this life on Friday, January 20, 2023, when he died in a tragic car accident about 30 minutes from his home. His family is deeply saddened at his sudden passing and appreciates prayer support.
Eric exuded a zest for life that was infectious to everyone who knew him. His huge smile, bold presence, intense gaze, and deep laugh positively energized and uplifted those around him. His self-reflective nature, drive to always be better, and desire to know and express God in his life caused him to continuously grow as a father, a family member, a career IT technician, an athlete, and a quality person. He was always striving to learn how to love more.
Eric found his first call to excellence as a wrestler in high school. He studied at the University of Stevens Point and earned a degree in mathematics in 1994. He was a very knowledgeable, skilled, and sought-after IT technician both in Oconomowoc and Arizona. Eric began his career at PDS (Oconomowoc) with his brother Chris Thorsen, acted as Systems Administrator at Guardian Protection Services, and most recently worked as a very successful IT Operations Administrator at Atlas Healthcare Partners in Phoenix, Arizona.
Outside of work, Eric threw himself into CrossFit training at IRONWOOD CrossFit Gym. He entered competitions, growing to a world-ranked athlete in his age group. He was a strong leader at his gym, helping coach many others to improve their athleticism. He was also respected as a sincere and giving leader at Christ Church of the Valley, where he demonstrated his love and gratitude to God and fellow worshipers for all the good in his life. Eric and his girlfriend Jen Albrecht, who is in critical condition after the car accident, worked serving homeless people with the nonprofit Trevor’s Vision regularly.
Most important to Eric was raising his two children to become successful young adults, who are currently in college. He regularly planned events, dinners, and meaningful trips with them. Eric remained close and connected to his family and friends.
Eric is survived by his daughter, Ella, and son, Jack; father, Chuck, and mother, Margaret; sister, Shelly Grothaus (married to Rick - daughter Elyse); brother, Chris Thorsen (married to Kathy - children Spencer, Ashlynn, and Connor); sister, Melissa Fugate (married to Tony - sons Sean and Charlie); ex-wife, Jen, mother of their children with whom he passionately co-parented Ella and Jack; and many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a college fund for his two children, Ella, a second-year student in medicine at Arizona State University, and Jack, a first-year student studying nursing at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, can be made on a Go Fund Me site: https://gofund.me/84641131. Donations may be texted in Eric Thorsen’s name to Trevor’s Vision: - Text-to-Give (602) 833-0115 or sent to New Vision Center, 18010 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, Arizona, 85032 (602.787.8888 info@newvisioncsl.org)
A funeral will take place on February 9, at 5:30 p.m. in Anthem, Arizona at Christ Church of the Valley. A memorial celebration of life will be held in Oconomowoc for family and friends. Date, time, and location TBD.