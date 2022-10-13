Erna F. Wollmer
March 4, 1929 - Oct. 8, 2022
Erna F. Wollmer, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on March 4, 1929, to Carl and Paula (Kromer) Sunder in Germany.
Erna is survived by her children, Frieda Antoniak, Ray Wollmer and Ingrid (Adrian) Domingues; her grandchildren, Martin Antoniak and Jessica (Steve Mack) Wollmer; her great-grandson, Gavin Mack; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; their son, Richard; her parents; and two brothers.
Erna worked for Olympia Resort for many years. She loved gardening, bird watching, boat rides and most of all her family.
Private family services will be held. Burial will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Memorials may be made in Erna’s name to the American Lung Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.