STONE BANK
Ethelou (Louie) Washburn
May 4, 1928 - Aug. 26, 2023
Ethelou (Louie) Washburn, 95, of Stone Bank, passed away on August 26, 2023, surrounded by her children.
Ethelou was born to parents Harvey and Erminie Gunderson on May 4, 1928, of Stone Bank. Ethelou married Robert Washburn, her high school sweetheart, when he returned from the service, on August 28, 1948. Ethelou and Robert had five children, Jeffrey, James, John, Jerry and Jill, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ethelou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert, after 75 years of holding hands and loving marriage. She was also preceded in death, tragically, by her brother Ballard in 1965 and her parents, Harvey and Erminie.
Ethelou grew up on the family farm in Stone Bank where the daily chores were 365 days a year. She went to Stone Bank Elementary school and Hartland High School and while studying at Hartland High School she took pilot/flying lessons and flew solo before graduating high school.
Ethelou and Robert purchased and operated a rural grocery store, Washburn's Foods, in Stone Bank for more than 10 years. During that time Ethelou managed Robert, five children, dozens of neighborhood children, the family home and a thriving business!
Ethelou was also a long time member of the Stone Bank Volunteer Fire Department and both she and Robert served on the Rescue Squad and as EMTs for the department for many years. She and her family were members of the Stone Bank Presbyterian Church where she and Robert served in many capacities, including deacons and were involved in almost every aspect of church life.
Ethelou was blessed with a large family and a large family of friends. Her love and care was the glue that held us all together. She was much loved!!!
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, all to be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Burial will follow at The Gardens of Stone Bank.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.