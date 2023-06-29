Eugene Draeger
May 3, 1934 - June 6, 2023
Gene was born and raised in Waukesha. He moved to live with his Aunt and Uncle Hughlett in Oconomowoc in 1950. He formed many enduring friendships that included a lot of pranks and laughter.
After he turned 19, Gene joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia. It was there that he married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Marietta Gendrich. After he finished his Army enlistment, returning to Oconomowoc, he and Marietta welcomed their first son, Michael. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Stead AFB, Reno Nevada. It was here that the family fell in love with the Reno area. During this enlistment, Gene served a foreign tour of duty in Thule Greenland, known as the ‘top of the world.’ This was a lonely long year of six months light and six months dark. Finishing his time with the Air Force, he rejoined Marietta in Oconomowoc where their second son Jeffery was born, at the end of 1963.
It must be said that Eugene was always proud of his service to the country, maintaining active membership in his local VFW. His return to civilian life found him working at the Carnation Packing plant, where Instant Breakfast and Coffee Mate were prepared for shipping.
By 1969, Gene and Marietta made the decision to move the family back to Reno in pursuit of greater opportunities, not only for himself and his wife, but especially for his sons. He continued his work in the beverage industry, delivering cases upon cases of Coors beer to the downtown casinos during Reno's glittering heyday at the height of Coors popularity. Gene eventually was promoted as a route salesman for Coors and OK Distributing.
Gene proved himself to be a hardworking man and tough fighter, throughout his entire life. He and Marietta created a beautiful home for their family on Carlin Street and lived there for 48 years before they joined son Michael and daughter-in-law Joyce in their home. He took great pleasure in following grandson Wyatt’s football career from Pop Warner through playing for San Diego State, under a full ride scholarship. Gene dealt with many health problems even surviving a near fatal heart attack at the young age of 57. He fought through it all and became known to his doctors as ‘one tough guy.’ His final challenge came this June at age 89, when he made the decision to elect for hospice care at home. During the past year and a half, he had so greatly missed his life-long love, wishing to be with her again and anew. Gene was a like-long fan of the Green Bay Packers, and enjoying the nature in his own backyard. From the changing of the season's effect on the trees and plants to the variety of birds that ate at his feeders, he watched it all with delight.
Gene is survived by his sons Michael James (Joyce) and Jeffery Allan, grandchildren Lucas Draeger (Teresa), Samantha Best (Brennan), Wyatt Draeger and greatest-grandchildren Lucy and Remy Best along with Aiden Draeger. Eugene is also survived by loving sister-in-law, Pegi Drays and nieces and nephews.
Please share your memories in Eugene’s online guestbook at www.waltonfuneralhomes.com. Walton’s Sierra Chapel, 775-323-7189, is serving the family.