Eugene Joseph Donegan
March 22, 1932 - Aug. 8, 2023
Eugene Joseph Donegan, 91, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice surrounded by his family on August 8, 2023. He was born on March 22, 1932, in Oconomowoc, and was a lifelong resident.
He attended Oconomowoc High School and graduated in 1951. There he met the love of his life, Mary Ann (nee Brice) Donegan. They married on June 6, 1953.
Gene is survived by his four children, Susan Barry of Madison, James Donegan of Mukwonago, Peter Donegan of Brookfield and Anne (Sam) Gerrits of Pewaukee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Vani (Trevor) Tschantz, Abigail and Matthew (Reagan) Gerrits; and three great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Parker and Amari Tschantz. He is further survived by extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ione (nee Fink) Williams and Raymond J. Donegan; as well as his sister, Nancy (nee Donegan) Taylor; brothers, Richard and Terry Jo Williams; niece, Terri Lynn Taylor; and his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Ann.
Gene was proud of his military service. He was a member of the National Guard, Company G 127th Infantry from 1949-1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Salzburg, Austria, from 1953-54 during the Korean War.
He was a proud employee of the Falk Corporation in Milwaukee for 42 years until his retirement in 1993.
Gene loved spending time at his cottage on Wood Lake with family, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and building little free libraries.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and was loved by all that had the privilege to know him.
We would like to thank the Oconomowoc doctors and staff at Aurora Summit in Oconomowoc and the doctors and the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their outstanding care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location: 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) on Friday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner is presiding. Military honors will be accorded after the service. The family invites everyone to join them for a meal and continuation of memories in the banquet room after military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Donations can be made at starsandstripeshonorflight.org.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.