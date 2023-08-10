OCONOMOWOC
Francella ‘Fran’ Graf
Francella “Fran” Graf, age 79, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 7, 2023.
Fran is survived by her loving children Scott (Sherry) Graf and Tami (Pete) Schlosser; grandchildren Taylor and Morgan Graf, Molly, Madalynn and Luke Schlosser; brother Melvin (Irene) Glass; sister Alvina; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fran was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy; her parents, Mathias and Christine Glass; brothers Aloysius, Pius, Edmund, Andrew, Eugine, Victor and Peter Glass; and a sister Lorraine Pulkownik.
Fran was born and raised in the Dakota’s and moved to Wisconsin on her 21st birthday. There she met her future husband, Tim, while working at Briggs and Stratton. They started a family in Milwaukee and moved to Oconomowoc in 1979. Soon after, Fran started her career at Oconomowoc High School, where she met her best friends, who always seemed to find a way to laugh, joke, and make a lasting impression on the high school staff.
Fran and Tim loved spending Friday nights enjoying “happy hour” sitting around the kitchen table with their closest friends and neighbors. Her house was often the meeting place for fun, food, and laughter.
Not only did Fran enjoy spending time with her friends, but she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. You would often see Fran watching her children and grandchildren participating in various activities and sports for many years.
One of Fran’s passions was to sew and quilt. She made many alterations, outfits, costumes, dresses, and exquisite quilts. Her talent was unmatched when it came to sewing and quilt making.
Fran was a wonderful mother and friend to many people and has touched everyone’s lives that knew her. She will be terribly missed by her friends and loved ones, but will never be forgotten.
Funeral services for Fran will be held on August 17 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, at 4 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends starting at 2 p.m. Fran will be laid to rest at St. Catherine Cemetery following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.