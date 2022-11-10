Frances C. Rettler
Frances C. Rettler (nee Krueger) was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the age of 85.
She is survived by her children Rick (Pam) Rettler, Dave Rettler (Anna Flanagan) and Sandy (John) Peterson; her grandchildren Pat (Becca) Rettler, Crystal (Brad) Collins, Cassie Rettler (Mike White), Ashley (Mike) Endres, Curtis Peterson and Alex Peterson (Ashley Neureuther); her great- grandchildren Nolan, Aubrey and Asher Rettler, Zakary and Noah Collins, Donivin Strauss, Rocco Rettler, and Ryan and Molly Endres; her siblings Jerry (Carol) Krueger, Geoffrey (Mary) Krueger and Audrey (Bob) Thom; and her brother-in-law Bill Makofski.
Further survived by other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Rettler and her sister Jan Makofski.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 11, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
Special thanks to the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their care for Mom. Memorials to St. Jerome Catholic Church are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.