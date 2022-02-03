PERRYSBURG, Ohio
Fred Chatos
April 25, 1940 - Jan. 3, 2022
Fred Chatos, 81, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, while in his daughter’s care in North Carolina. He was born in Summit, Wisconsin, on April 25, 1940, a son of the late Walter and Edna Kendall Chatos.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Chatos; his sister Marie Chatos; and his brother Walter Jr. Chatos.
Left to cherish his memory are his four daughters and one son, Tina DeGarmo (Ray) of Bancroft, Mich., Becky McFarland (Doug) of Winnabow, N.C., Cindy Vinal of Toledo, Ohio, Juliet Chatos of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Larry Chatos (Nancy) of Perrysburg, Ohio; along with two sisters, Barbara Allen and Beverly Lewis of Watertown. Fred had 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren that will miss him greatly.
Friends and family will be received Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 13101 Five Points Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. The burial will immediately follow the funeral and is located at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, 620 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, OH 43551. The family will be available for visitation during the luncheon following the burial located at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Fred’s name to the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.
Michael J. Fulwood Funeral Service, 910-471-5441, is serving the family.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.