OCONOMOWOC
Gary F. Watterson
May 5, 1952 - Jan. 25, 2022
Gary F. Watterson, 69, of Oconomowoc passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was born on May 5, 1952, in Watertown, the son of Edmund and Virginia (Diedrich) Watterson. He married the love of his life, Caryl Stern, on November 1, 1975, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sugar Island and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Gary proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1972 to 1977. He was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked in construction for many years before becoming a produce market farmer which he grew to love very much. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and was talented woodworker craftsman. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife, children Tara Watterson and Bretta (Stephan Su) Watterson, siblings Karren (Gary) Richmond, Roxane (Ron) Wegner, and Kevin Watterson. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sherry McCamley.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church in Watertown with Pastor Greg Robotti presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.