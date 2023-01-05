Gayle Klusken
May 26, 1949 - Dec. 31, 2022
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Gayle Klusken, age 73, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and friend. She never stopped asking questions and seeking answers... reading and learning as much as possible about a variety of subjects.
Adopted at 3 months of age, Gayle was raised by loving parents, Robert and Jeanne Gasvoda. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and soulmate, Tom Klusken, and sister Ellen Faath. She is survived by her two children, Patrick Maloney of Oconomowoc and Keri (Tom) Spencer of Waukesha; five grandchildren, Lauren, Shannon, and Logan Spencer, Grace and Katelyn Maloney; and many cousins with whom she shared many adventures through the years.
She was an avid cat lover and is survived by Peaches, Link and Sandy. Bootsie’s ashes, the cat she and Tom loved dearly, will be buried with them symbolizing the love of animals that they shared during their life together.
She received her degree at Creighton University and worked as a radiology tech until she retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital. As a young adult she married Tom Maloney and they later divorced. Her family expanded in the 1990s when she met her birth mother (deceased) and gained a brother and sister, Edward Lehman and Pamela (George) White, who reside in Florida. Their relationship with one another blossomed through the years.
Gayle was very creative and had a love for art in all forms. She would envision an idea and make creations that were beautifully crafted and told stories, repurposing keys into a collage, painting ceramics and pottery, landscaping with a variety of flowers, and artistically displaying decorations in her home and on her walls. Craft shows in the summer were a must and many of them were enjoyed with her daughter, Keri. Gayle collected roosters and anything Betty Boop. She was especially drawn to pictures, pottery, or artwork with these two themes: 1) a man and woman together and 2) a pair of hands.
Gayle was an advocate of animal- and faith-based causes. She promoted and supported them as often as possible. She attended the Ovarian Cancer Alliance and was active in their efforts toward a cure for the cancer that took her from this world much too soon.
Her love for travel began at an early age, going to Jamaica while living with her parents and then spending 20 days in Europe upon high school graduation. She traveled across the U.S. with her soulmate, Tom, on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Favorite locations included Yosemite National Park, Ireland, Africa, the city of Florence in Italy. She continued her travels until her health declined and, even then, she spoke of the places she still dreamed to see.
Gayle requested memorials be given to AngelsGrace. The family wishes to thank their staff for exemplary care during this difficult journey, as well as those at the ProHealth Cancer Center in the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. With their care, Gayle fought her cancer for 13 years. With that time she was able to watch her children and grandchildren grow and create memories with them, and others, that will last a lifetime.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 14, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. (noon).
