Gene William Squire
Gene William Squire found peace with his Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Specialty Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 80 with his family by his side.
Raised in Oconomowoc, Geno loved life and lived it to the fullest. After high school, he entered the Marine Corps to serve his country and was involved with the Bay of Pigs in Cuba. One of the businesses he was involved with was Squire and James Design & Manufacturing, who designed and developed the Harley Peg Rizer that were highway pegs for passengers comfort on a Harley motorcycle. He also was a manufacturing rep for Metal Master, Inc. and Squire Metal Crafts, Inc.
Avid golfer, also enjoyed his Harley, music and loved his family, friends and animals.
He is survived by his daughter, Moena; his brother, Gary (Sharon); and uncle to Jason and Troy; great uncle to Troy’s son, Declan. Also survived by Tori’s sons, Travis (Laura) Aasen and Ryan (Terri) Aasen; grandchildren, Zac, Katherine, Jake and Luke; his best pal, “Grizz”; and other family and friends.
Geno was greeted in heaven by his mother, Eleanor, and father, Gene Squire; his wife, Tori, the love of his life and soulmate; and many aunts and uncles from both sides of the family.
We would like to thank the Oconomowoc doctors and staff at the Aurora ER and Specialty Hospital in Milwaukee for all of their outstanding care.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 25, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, (new location) 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a service to follow. Pastor Wes Werner is presiding. Military honors will be accorded after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project in Geno’s name are appreciated.
We will see you when we get there Geno. Until then, you can find him in us Ñ his family. A big thank you to all who knew and loved our Geno.
