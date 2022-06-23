AMHERST
Genevieve ‘Jennie’ Drollinger
Genevieve “Jennie” Drollinger passed away surrounded by her daughter and two granddaughters on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Amherst.
Jennie was preceded by death by her parents, Freddie and Milton Johnson; her sister Feryne Schumacher; husband, Roy Drollinger; son-in-law Mike Brozek; and many special friends including Arylis, Sylvia and Phyllis. She is survived by her daughter Diane Brozek; son Scott Drollinger (Cindy); and grandchildren Chris, Rebecca, Eric (Sarah Joy), and Sara Brozek, and Michelle Drollinger.
Jennie was born in Granton, where she attended school and worked at the same shoe factory as her mother. She was often asked by her teachers to assist other students with math, as it came to her naturally. Jennie later moved to Oconomowoc and married Roy Drollinger in 1946 in Marshfield.
Jennie worked as a secretary to the Oconomowoc High School principal for over 20 years, prior to retiring. She was known for bringing treats for the staff, being able to calm down the naughty boys, and having a special rock on her desk that asked for it to be turned over.
When she retired, Jennie took the opportunity to travel as much as she could. She visited many national parks, New York City, and other major destinations. Jennie was busy in retirement, and it was not uncommon for her to take several bus trips in the same month. In her later life, she was accompanied by Roger Culter on many of the trips. She also was a huge fan of music and musicals. Jennie and her friends attended many of the musicals at the Fireside in Fort Atkinson. Two of Jennie’s favorite musicals were The Sound of Music and Nunsense.
Jennie was an accomplished baker and loving grandmother. Her grandchildren looked forward to seeing which cake Grandma would bring to their birthday parties. Some of her favorites were the individual clown cakes, several Barbie princess cakes, and a corset cake. Jennie was a proud great-grandmother to Maxine, Rosalin and Kaida Brozek.
Jennie was greatly involved as a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Oconomowoc. She served as the treasurer of the church circle for over 20 years. She also selflessly volunteered for any occasion the church needed, making sure she had her poppyseed bread in hand.
She loved to share her love of knitting with others. Over the years, she knit hundreds of hats for newborns at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Jennie was especially proud to be asked to knit blankets for special babies at the hospital and could complete them within 24 hours. She was a member of the Oconomowoc-based Knit Wits, and taught many to knit along the way.
She was a diehard Brewers and Packers fan and enjoyed attending games at Miller Park with her granddaughter Sara. Jennie would stop everything for a Brewers or Packers game, and also loved watching Jeopardy.
Jennie was a truly nurturing and accepting woman. She was known for being an ally to anyone, and a grandma to everyone. She was ahead of her time in her acceptance of diversity, was willing to accept anyone in her home and would likely offer them a snack or some soup. Jennie also showed unconditional love to her granddogs and was not afraid of the fact that they were pitbulls.
The family would like to thank Hope for the tender care she provided Jennie, Stephanie for the special companionship, and Compassus Hospice for ensuring Jennie was able to stay at home.
Memorial services for Jennie Drollinger will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Oconomowoc First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc. The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., the funeral service at 11 a.m., with fellowship and refreshments to follow.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, that memorials be made to Rebecca Brozek, to assist in covering the expenses of the service.