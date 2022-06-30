AMHERST
Genevieve 'Jennie' Drollinger
May 21, 1925 - June 2, 2022
Genevieve 'Jennie' Drollinger, age 97, of Amherst, passed away on June 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Jennie was born on May 21, 1925, the daughter of Milton and Frieda (Sternisky) Johnson. Jennie graduated as salutatorian of Granton High School. After high school she married Roy Drollinger. Jennie enjoyed volunteering for her church, being a den mother for Cub Scouts, collecting green Depression glass and antique baking powder cans, the Red Hat Society, and was a member of the senior center. She also enjoyed ballroom roller skating, knitting, crocheting, wood carving, baking crafting, attending concerts and musicals, and she was an avid cribbage and rummy player.
Jennie is survived by her two children, Diane Brozek and Scott Drollinger; five grandchildren, Michelle Drollinger, Eric Brozek, Rebecca Brozek, Sara Brozek and Christopher Brozek; and three great-grandchildren, Rosalyn Brozek, Kaida Brozek and Maxine 'Max' Brozek.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roy Drollinger.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, https://www.lbda.org/donate/.
Shuda Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.