George A. Tarke III
Oct. 12, 1952 - May 7, 2022
George A. Tarke III, age 69, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1952, to Jorge and Maria (Pimienta) Tarke II in Havana, Cuba.
George is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; his children, George A. (Sarah) Tarke IV and Katrina M. (Matt Karge) Tarke-Karge; his grandchildren, Peyton and Elliot Tarke-Karge; his brothers, Jorge (Rosa) Tarke, Raymond (Stephanie) Tarke and Luis Tarke; and other family, George (Barbara) Tarke, Coqui, Eileen and Georgina Lorenzo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jorge and Maria Tarke II; his in-laws, Thomas B. Jones Sr. and Phyllis Kirby Jones.
George was a vibrant, kind, sensitive man. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved life and his family with no reservations. He always had a smile, even when things got hard, and he always had a story to tell (even if he told it a thousand times). He loved to hunt, fish, camp and smoke cigars. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation two hours prior to the service. Please no black attire, as we will celebrate George’s life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to George’s family to help cover the cost of his services.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.