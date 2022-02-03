George M. Laugerman
March 4, 1945 - Jan. 23, 2022
George M. Laugerman, age 76, experienced a sudden massive brain hemorrhage/stroke on January 23, 2022, and passed away on January 26, 2022, with his family by his side. George was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 4, 1945, to Edward and Florence Laugerman.
George is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Bonnie; his son, Ryan (Kim Begerow) Laugerman; grandchildren, Shane, Brayden and Keegon; his best friend and companion, Kenai. He is further survived by many more family and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and Douglas Laugerman.
George graduated from Rogers High School in 1963 in Toledo, OH, where he was a Three Sport Letterman. After high school, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he got an undergrad and a master’s degree. He was also a high school and college athlete, and he taught and coached at Wauwatosa West. George was very active in the community, from running for state senate to volunteering at Arrowhead High School football games to being a member of the Okauchee Business Association. He enjoyed boating on Okauchee Lake, snowmobiling up at the family cabin in Mercer, woodworking, and building and developing homes. He prides himself the most with building a 3,400-square-foot home in Mercer (Lauger’s Lodge). He was a good listener and an inventive and creative story teller, who loved building relationships with everyone he met. He was there for anyone who needed help and didn’t know the word “NO.” He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan from youth sports to professional. But above all, family was the most important part of George’s life. They meant everything to him and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations to First Congregational UCC Memorial Fund, Mercer Sno-Goers Snowmobile Club, Arrowhead High School or SkipperBud’s for scholarship purposes in care of the family are appreciated.
A special thank you to the Oconomowoc Western Lakes Fire Department, the emergency room staff at Oconomowoc Hospital and the neurosurgeon and caring nursing staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided George and his family.
A visitation will take place on February 9, at First Congregational UCC, 815 S. Concord Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the service to start at 5 p.m. with Pastor Barry Szymanski presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.