George R. Nagel
George R. Nagel found peace on March 22, 2023, at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, of 63 years; his children Don Nagel (Holeigh Foster) and Kathy (Scott) Thomas; his grandchildren Mackenzie, Amber, Katie, Kody and Carter Rose; and his sister-in-law Lorraine Nagel. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Frances Nagel; his brother Marvin Nagel; and his sister Violet Schaefer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Born in Ashippun as the youngest of three children of Fred and Frances (Hein) Nagel, George was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran in Ashippun. George grew up working alongside his family on their Dodge County farm and as a young man, George enlisted in the Navy in 1956. After his term of service he returned to Wisconsin, where he met Carolyn through friends at work in Oconomowoc. The two were married in 1959, and George followed her family in membership in St. Paul’s in 1959, where as a man of strong faith he remained a member until his passing. He and Carolyn purchased their home in Oconomowoc in 1965, where they raised their two children and lived for many years. George worked for 35 years at the former Carnation can plant, retiring in 1993 to be able to spend time with his children and grandchildren, and to relax in his favorite pursuits of hunting, fishing and cheering on his beloved but beleaguered Minnesota Vikings. George was known through his wide circle of friends and family as a kind and well-liked man, loved by many and sure to be missed by them all.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated.
Special thank you to the staff at Shorehaven-Greenland Household, Legacy Hospice, and chaplain Nick Slater of Shorehaven for their compassion and loving care.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.