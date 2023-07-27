OCONOMOWOC
Gerald A. Zurowski
July 28, 1931 - April 22, 2023
Gerald “Jerry” Anton Zurowski, 91, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22, 2023. He was born July 28, 1931.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia (nee Zdradzinski), and was very proud of his four sons, Thomas of Madison, Richard (Diane) of West Bend; Robert (Sandra), PA; David (Amy), AZ, and five grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Cirilli, Rhinelander, Matthew of Washington, D.C., and Zachary, Elfreda and Anabelle of Arizona, all of whom he loved dearly. He was also survived by his sister Joan Toth and brother William Zurowski.
He was predeceased by sisters Janet Borzych and Patricia Brick.
He proudly served his country in the Navy. He received a B.S. in electrical engineering from M.S.O.E. and was a certified professional engineer (PE).
Jerry was an avid hobby photographer, winning several Kodak photography awards. Several of the photos were displayed in the Epcot Center of Disney World.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Chistian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Following the service, a luncheon will be held at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors or the Wisconsin chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.