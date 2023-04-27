Gerald A. Zurowski
July 28, 1931 - April 22, 2023
Gerald “Jerr” Anton Zurowski, 91, of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 22. He was born July 28, 1931.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia (nee Zdradzinski), and was very proud of his four sons, Thomas, Madison; Richard (Diane), West Bend; Robert (Sandra), PA; David (Amy), AZ, and five grandchildren, Sarah (Alex) Cirilli, Rhinelander; Mathew, D.C.; Zachary, Elfreda and Anabelle, AZ, all of whom he loved dearly. He was also survived by his sister Joan Toth and brother William Zurowski.
He was predeceased by sisters Janet Borzych and Patricia Brick.
He proudly served his country in the Navy. He received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from M.S.O.E. and was a certified professional engineer (PE).
Jerry was an avid hobby photographer, winning several Kodak photography awards. Several of the photos were displayed in the Epcot Center of Disney World.
Memorial services are pending at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Oconomowoc, 995 S. Silver Lake St.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors or the WI chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Schmidt & Bartelt is serving the family. For more information call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.