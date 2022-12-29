DOUSMAN
Gerald ‘Gerry’ F. Gunderson
Jan. 15, 1949 - Dec. 14, 2022
Gerald “Gerry” F. Gunderson, 73, of Dousman, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a courageous 14-year battle with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Gerry was born on January 15, 1949, in La Crosse, to Gunder F. Gunderson and Florence L. McCarthy-Weber. Gerry attended WCTC in Pewaukee. He served his country in the United States Army. Gerry married Catherine Sullivan in Bentonsport, Iowa. Gerry worked for the Public Works Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator 4 for the City of Waukesha for over 32 years until he retired in 2012. He was a proud member of AFSCME council 32.
Gerry enjoyed traveling, dodge power wagons, attending rallies in Fairfield, Iowa, tractor shows, car shows, and enjoyed music. He had a hunger for history and genealogy and was a passionate teacher of life with a unique sense of humor. He liked having intellectual conversations and was always up for a good debate. He had a love of nature and animals, especially Sweetie Pie, the squirrel.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Catherine Sullivan; three sons, Jeremy Gunderson, Joshua Gunderson and Jacob Gunderson; stepchildren Tarah (Chris) Harlin and Seth (Jackie) Jirikowic; grandchild Scarlett Gunderson; step-grandchildren Lily Jirikowic, Nikolai Jirikowic, Juliet Jirikowic and Chase Jirikowic; sisters and brother Deana (John) Graham, Mary (Al) McGill, Archie Weber, Linda (Jake) Jacobs, Sherie Weber-Celletti, Ruth Gunderson and Jeffrey Gunderson; father-in-law, Jack Sullivan; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Michael (Terri) Sullivan, Barbara (Ross) Rohr, John (Jenni) Sullivan, Linda Shulka and Ella Shulka. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Gerry was preceded in death by his mom, Florence McCarthy-Weber; dad, Gunder F. Gunderson; step-dad, Troy Weber; brothers Robert Shulka, James Shulka and Randy Weber; mother-in-law, Anna M. Sullivan; brother-in-law Patrick Sullivan; and nephew Dustin Boyce.
A private family burial with military honors will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. A life celebration to honor Gerry’s life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the family by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and to the Waukesha County Land Conservatory in Gerry’s memory.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Prohealth in home hospice, especially Jodi, Leah and Linda, and the staff of AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc for their wonderful care, and all the family and dear friends for their love and support.
The Lakeshore Family Funeral Homes, Pfeffer location, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit online at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.