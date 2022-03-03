Gertrude Betty Biesboer
Gertrude Betty Biesboer went into the arms of Jesus on January 14, 2022. She has been reunited with her husband of 72 years, Renald Biesboer, and they are celebrating with the angels in their eternal home.
She loved her family and spending moments with them more than anything. She’d sit on the pier with her umbrella and life jacket just to be part of the experience, though she was terrified of water and burned so easily. She was ever ready in the kitchen to care, imparting words of wisdom and sharing stories over toasted bread smothered in butter and ice cream with chocolate. In the evening she would cheat at dominoes, then laugh it off as old age, though she was sharp as a tack. Betty was a woman of unmatched strength in all manners - Dropping out of high school to support her family during the depression, returning to school for her GED, surviving a high-risk birth, and overcoming cancer three times. She conquered all obstacles in her way with kindness and a quiet fortitude.
Above all else, her belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was unwavering and her faith was something we should all strive for daily. Her impact on our lives and all those that knew her cannot be measured. Betty is survived by her children, Ruth (Gary) Longman, Renny (Pam) Biesboer; grandchildren, Greg (Nicole) Longman, Kevin (Tiffany) Biesboer, Jeff Biesboer, Brett Biesboer, Becky (Nick) Radulovich; and eleven great grandchildren.
Memorials may be sent to Hagee Ministries/Sanctuary of Hope – a home for unwed expectant mothers in need: PO Box 659240 San Antonio, Texas 78265-5149.
