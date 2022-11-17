OCONOMOWOC
Gertrude Karoline Brown
May 22, 1922 - Nov. 14, 2022
Gertrude Karoline Brown of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022 in her home at Shorehaven Tower. Gertrude was blessed with achieving 100 years of life, and now is living in her loving eternal home in heaven.
Gertrude was born on May 22, 1922 in Herford, Germany. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Robert Brown. Gertrude is survived by three children: Karoline Ailey, Robert Brown, and Deborah Henry. Her grandchildren include: Bruce Ailey, David Ailey, Michelle Mull and Monique Harnett, Valerie Hein Hamstra and, preceding in death, Benjamin Hein. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren.
Gertrude’s visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, at the Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held between 10 - 11 a.m. Her service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Paul Lange, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc presiding.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.