Gloria J. Crary
July 16, 1943 - Dec. 18, 2022
Gloria J. Crary, 79, died early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Her quick wit and playful banter will be missed by all. Loving, caring, thoughtful, funny and driven are just a few words that her family used to describe her.
Gloria was born at home in Gays Mills, a small town in Crawford County, Wisconsin, on July 16, 1943. She was the third child of Robert and Laura Anderson. She grew up on a farm and “worked her tail off” along side her four sisters (Marna, Joceil, Mary and Vada) and one brother (Robert). She attended the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison where she became a registered nurse, a profession she so dearly loved and was proud to be a part of her entire career. She worked in various clinics, hospitals and nursing homes in the Madison and Milwaukee areas for over 40 years.
After meeting on a blind date in 1964, she married Charles Crary in 1965, her husband for nearly 58 years. Charles and Gloria added three boys to their family, Brent (Hiroko), Brad (Sharon) and Kevin. They lived in Oregon, Wisconsin before moving to Pewaukee, where they lived for over 40 years.
When not taking care of others, Gloria enjoyed traveling, gambling, knitting, sewing, playing cards (especially bridge), Scrabble, gardening, bowling and golf. Her boys will tell you they learned many words reading the Scrabble Dictionary. If you met her, you knew about the time she golfed a hole-in-one. She framed the scorecard and proudly displayed it in her home.
Gloria is loved and survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters (Joceil and Vada) and three grandchildren (Emma, Jack and Takumi). Her last few years were a battle with dementia and although the disease took her mind, she will never be forgotten by her loved ones and all others she encountered.
The family would like to thank the Towner Crest staff, Agrace Hospice Care, Bluestone Physician Services and everyone else who kept their eyes on her and made her feel loved during her last several months of life.
Funeral services will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, on Sunday, January 15, at 2 p.m. with a visitation from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
