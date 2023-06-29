Gordon N. Zimdars
Gordon N. Zimdars passed away after a long term illness and is now at peace on Monday, June 27, 2023, at the age of 73.
He is survived by his wife, Daun, of 52 years; his brother Leroy (Marilyn) Zimdars; and his sister Darlene (Don) Koehler. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Lucille Zimdars.
A private burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. A celebration of life will take place at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mathew’s Lutheran Church or Okauchee American Legion Post #339 are appreciated.
