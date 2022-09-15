Grace Wilma Schneidewent (Dixon)
June 26, 1927 - Sept. 7, 2022
Grace Wilma Schneidewent (Dixon) was born June 26, 1927, in Milwaukee, to John and Grace (Harmon) Dixon.
She was married May 20, 1944, to Eugene W. Schneidewent in Holcombe.
Grace passed peacefully to eternal life on September 7, 2022, at age 95.
She was a devoted wife to Eugene from 1944 until his death in 2008. They raised five children with the bulk of that time in the 30 years that Eugene worked for Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. They spent many a Saturday night out dancing with friends and family.
Grace was known for living in the kitchen. Once breakfast was over and cleaned up, she would often bake chocolate chip cookies or a cake and then start lunch. (Dinner in our world.) After that was cleaned up, the routine started over for supper.
Grace loved hummingbirds where they had hundreds visiting at their retirement home on a small lake south of Bruce. Grace had a good singing voice but few people knew that because she kept it to herself.
Grace is survived by her five children, Dennis (Carolyn), Linda Kieckhefer (Jim), Alan (Janet), Dana (Deb) and Shawn (Lynda). She is further survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any memorials to be donated to the Alzheimer's Association in Grace’s name.
Shuda Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com.