OCONOMOWOC
Hadley Charlotte McCormack
May 23, 2016 -July 7, 2023
Our beautiful miracle, Hadley Charlotte McCormack, age 7, passed away peacefully surrounded by her closest family on Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home in Oconomowoc after a courageous battle against brain cancer.
Hadley was born 15 weeks early on May 23, 2016, to Travis and Erin (nee Gartzke) McCormack.
Hadley is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Mark and Georgia McCormack, and Butch and Lorna Gartzke; her great-grandmother, Margaret George; her godfather, James Johnson; her godmothers, Amanda Hishmeh and Shannon Marquardt; her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her fur brothers, Milo and Tug.
Hadley was a student at St. Paul’s, who loved everyone she met and touched so many lives in her short life. She was a ray of sunshine, and she made the world a brighter place. Hadley brought so many people together in hope and prayer. She will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 E. Pleasant St. in Oconomowoc, with a memorial service following at 4 p.m.
Hadley’s favorite color was green. If attending, please dress casually and wear green or something bright in color to celebrate Hadley’s bright beautiful spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hadley’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
The family wishes to greatly thank the community, family and friends for all their love, support, and prayers during this journey.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.