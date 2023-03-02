OCONOMOWOC
Harry G. Snyder
Feb. 11, 1938 - Feb. 23, 2023
The Honorable Harry G. “Spike” Snyder (Lt. Col, USAF Ret.) of Oconomowoc passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the age of 85. After several months of declining health, Spike died peacefully, at home, with his beloved wife, Rose Mary, by his side.
Spike was born in Davenport, Iowa, on February 11, 1938, to Kenneth Irven Snyder and Pauline Cecelia Snyder. Spike attended Oconomowoc High School (Class of 1956), Ripon College, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Marquette University Law School. He worked in various roles including American Motors auto worker, NATO trial observer to the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, staff judge advocate, Waukesha Country Assistant district attorney, private practice attorney, Wisconsin state representative, circuit court judge for Waukesha County and judge for Wisconsin’s District Court of Appeals.
Spike traveled the world, including the Middle East and Europe, but the most important trip he made was in December 1971 to Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois, where he met the love of his life, a young Irishwoman by the name of Rose Mary Collins. Spike married Rose Mary the following year and they put down roots in Oconomowoc.
Spike had a great sense of wry humor, a tremendous wit and was always there for his friends and family. He brought joy, love, and a sense of community to those around him, and he will be dearly missed.
Spike was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers Pete, Jack and Mike.
He is survived by his sister Patricia Herro; wife Rose Mary Snyder; children Matthew (Dee Dee), Paul (Erica) and Jack (Kristine); and five grandchildren, Jack, Catherine, William, Mollie and Erin.
A visitation for Spike is planned for Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church at 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A Mass will follow immediately at noon, followed by a reception.
People wishing to honor Spike’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church or St. Francis de Sales Seminary. Please send donations to St. Jerome’s Catholic Church at 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or St. Francis de Sales Seminary at 3257 S. Lake Drive, St. Francis, WI 53235 (https://www.sfs.edu/Donate).
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.