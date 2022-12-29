Heidi Leigh Mitchell
November 3, 1957 - Dec. 24, 2022
Heidi Leigh Mitchell (nee Holle), 65, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice Center, with her husband by her side. Heidi was born on November 3, 1957, and was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Heidi is survived by her husband of 35 years, David Mitchell; her sons Alex (Nicole) Mitchell and Jon (Korie) Mitchell. She was the loving grandmother to Ivy Birchall, Ean Mitchell, Olivia Ettey and Izabel Ettey. She also leaves behind her mother, Mary Gerke; her brothers Tom (Gale) Gerke and Jerry (Jolene) Meunier; and sisters Judi (Mike) Stolp, Wendy (John) Hempler, Penny Gerke and Keri (Pete) Klein.
She is also survived by sisters-in-law Holly, Jeannie, Leanne and Lynn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Heidi is joining her family members in heaven: daughter Samantha McDowell; stepfather Gerald Gerke; loving uncles Jay Holle, Roger Morrell, Bill Katheiser; and aunt Lois Katheiser.
Heidi served her country in the Army and spent her career as a certified public accountant. She enjoyed helping others, and was a deacon at her church. Heidi loved her dogs and will be greatly missed. Her love, compassion, and resilience will be her legacy.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, January 4, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation at 12:00 and luncheon after the service at Delafield Presbyterian Church, 1851 Genesee Street, Delafield, WI, 53018.
Heidi was passionate about many charities. In lieu of flowers, a donation to either The Salvation Army, The Waukesha Food Pantry, or to her church, Delafield Presbyterian, could be made in her honor.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.