Helen E. Bertram
Helen E. Bertram, beloved wife, mother and grandmother of five, passed away on November 19, 2022, at the age of 83 at her home on Okauchee Lake.
She is survived by sister, Louise (Robert) Burg; daughters, Katherine (Mark) Evenson and Heidi (Jim) George; and grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney, Marguerite, Robyn and Christopher. Ed, her husband of 50 years, passed away in 2015.
Helen was admired for her creative and artistic talents, phenomenal cooking, fabulous parties, selfless spirit, generous heart, and quiet wisdom. She was too humble.
Helen was laid to rest in St. Catherine’s Cemetery beside the love of her life. It was a private simple ceremony as Helen wished.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.