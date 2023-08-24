Ilse A. Schmidt
July 4, 1935 - August 22, 2023
Born in Brookfield on July 4, 1935, Ilse Schmidt passed away on August 22, 2023, at the age of 88.
Ilse leaves behind 2 sons, Ken (Deb) Schmidt and Mark (Loren) Schmidt, as well as 2 grandchildren Ben (Alyson) Schmidt and Molly Schmidt. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Schmidt, and her grandson, Jacob Schmidt.
An avid gardener and cat lover, Ilse will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Visitation will be held Thursday August 24, 2023 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Private entombment Glenview Memorial Gardens Ixonia.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.