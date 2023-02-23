Irene A. Boschuetz
May 12, 1926 - Feb. 15, 2023
Irene A. Boschuetz (Teitz), age 96, passed away in her home at Oconomowoc Lake.
She was the beloved wife of James Boscheutz and before that Kenneth R. Rupnow, both of which preceded her in death (2021 and 1974).
She was the loving mother of Robert and Gary Rupnow, and step-children James Boschuetz Jr., Susan Lincoln and Tom Boschuetz. Dear grandmother of Kenneth and Hana Rupnow, including Hailey and Cody Lincoln. Survived by other friends and relatives.
Irene was born May 12, 1926 in Ixonia to Hubert and Mabel Tietz. Irene was baptized, confirmed, and attended Cross Lutheran Church in Ixonia where she married Kenneth R. Rupnow. She was a member of the National Honor Society at Oconomowoc High School and played steel guitar.
In her later years, Irene became a member of Okauchee Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she married Jim Boschuetz in 1976. Irene was active in the Okauchee Business Association and assisted in many functions and fundraisers. She enjoyed traveling many times to Hawaii to visit her son, Robert. While back home in Okauchee, she enjoyed watering her summer flowers and spending time with her younger son, Gary. She was an avid Packers fan who enjoyed watching games with her husband, Jim.
She became a real estate broker in 1979 and started her own very successful business, Rupnow Realty. She was very helpful in assisting people in the Okauchee area to find and sell their homes until she retired in 2015 at 89 years old. Irene was a loving mother and beloved icon for her sharp wit, devotion to God, and legendary style.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 4, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, N50-W5181 Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment at Summit Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Trinity Church appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.