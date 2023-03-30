GLENDALE, ARIZ.
Jack Lugviel
Aug. 24, 1926 - March 10, 2023
Jack Lugviel left this life to forever be with his soulmate and beloved wife Shirley, passing away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2023.
Jack was born in Oconomowoc on August 24, 1926, to Carl Lugviel and Helen Jacobs. He graduated high school lettering in baseball, but bowling became his love. Bowling in local leagues, sometimes five nights a week, and traveling to out of state tournaments, Jack won many awards and trophies.
He married Shirley Zaun on June 30, 1951, and they raised their four boys in the countryside around Oconomowoc until 1976 when they moved to Sedona, Ariz.
While in Sedona, Jack’s love of the water was satisfied with numerous trips to Lake Powell with boat in tow. These boating adventures on Powell were some of Jack’s most favorite times.
When the nest emptied, Jack and Shirley moved to Glendale, Ariz., in 1986. The traveling bug bit them and the boat was replaced by a beautiful motorhome. Jack and Shirley traveled far and wide visiting relatives and old friends and making many new friends along the way.
Jack was preceded in death by his brother, David “Butch” Lugviel, and by his loving wife, Shirley.
He is survived by his four sons, Gregg (Margie Baland), Jed (Jennifer), Gary and Kurt (Kimberlree); and six grandchildren, Jesse, Wesley, Ian, Elizabeth, David and Bryce.
Private services will be held at All Saints Lutheran Church in Phoenix.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society.